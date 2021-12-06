3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

WELCOME HOME TO THIS ADORABLE, MOVE-IN READY HOME! NATURAL SUNLIGHT POURS IN THROUGH THE LARGE LIVING ROOM WINDOWS, GIVING THIS HOME A BRIGHT AND NATURAL FEEL. MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT INCLUDING INTERIOR PAINT, APPLIANCES, TILE WORK IN THE 2ND BATHROOM & FLOORING. VINYL FENCE WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED, PROVIDING A FULLY-FENCED BACKYARD WITH PLENTY OF SPACE TO HOST GATHERINGS, FOR THE FUR BABIES TO RUN AROUND OR FOR THE KIDDOS TO PLAY.