 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,000

CHARACTER AND CHARM ABOUND IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TURN-OF-THE-CENTURY HOME! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, AND MORE--BUT DON'T WORRY, DISTINCTIVE ELEMENTS OF THE HOME REMAIN, INCLUDING DECORATIVE WINDOWS AND BEAUTIFUL BUILT IN SHELVING. TAKE THE TIME TO TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Correctional facility inmate dies

  • Updated

A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News