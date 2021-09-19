CHARACTER AND CHARM ABOUND IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TURN-OF-THE-CENTURY HOME! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, AND MORE--BUT DON'T WORRY, DISTINCTIVE ELEMENTS OF THE HOME REMAIN, INCLUDING DECORATIVE WINDOWS AND BEAUTIFUL BUILT IN SHELVING. TAKE THE TIME TO TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
- Updated
A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday.
- Updated
Coaches all over America might do well to take note of how Scott Frost handled a question about his team's offensive pass-interference penalties.
Eldon Engel was leaving the hotel industry after establishing and operating Sleep Inn for 15 years when he purchased Prestige Dry Cleaners in 2006.
For a long time, Columbus Medical Center physician Luke Lemke said, bringing Blue Zones to Columbus seemed like a pipe dream – not anymore.
Brody Mickey threw three more touchdown passes, Ernest Hausmann caught two of those and Columbus ran away with a 47-32 win over Lincoln Northe…
- Updated
Quarterback Brody Mickey and wide receiver Blake Thompson have a connection few teammates on the Columbus High roster can understand.
- Updated
The hits keep on coming for Scotus Central Catholic football.
A public notice remains open until Wednesday for continued dredging operations in the Timber Lake/Treadway, which is located west of Columbus.
- Updated
Scotus Central Catholic volleyball was back on the court for the first time in five days. That's not an overly extended amount of time away, b…