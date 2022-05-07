 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $247,500

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH ON A CORNER LOT THAT HAS PLENTY OF CHARACTER. IT FEATURES A SINGLE ATTACHED GARAGE AND AN INSULATED 20X20 GARAGE OR SHOP INCLUDED. THIS WON'T LAST LONG. CALL FOR YOUR SHOWING.

