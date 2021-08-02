 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

CHARACTER AND CHARM ABOUND IN THIS BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TURN-OF-THE-CENTURY HOME! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, AND MORE--BUT DON'T WORRY, DISTINCTIVE ELEMENTS OF THE HOME REMAIN, INCLUDING DECORATIVE WINDOWS AND BEAUTIFUL BUILT IN SHELVING. TAKE THE TIME TO TOUR THIS HOME TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News