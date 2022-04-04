 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

CLASSIC RANCH STYLE AWAITS YOUR CONSIDERATION FOR YOUR NEXT HOME. NICE CLEAN, BRICK HOME LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF COLUMBUS AND NEXT TO COLUMBUS MIDDLE SCHOOL. KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY, BUT MICROWAVE DOES NOT STAY. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. THE BEDROOMS HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORING UNDER THE CARPET. THERE ARE 2 BONUS ROOMS IN THE BASEMENT. THIS WON'T LAST LONG. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripke new YMCA youth director

Ripke new YMCA youth director

New Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke said she hopes to give kids the same experiences she had while attending youth camps as a child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News