3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

CLASSIC RANCH STYLE AWAITS YOUR CONSIDERATION FOR YOUR NEXT HOME. NICE CLEAN, BRICK HOME LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF COLUMBUS AND NEXT TO COLUMBUS MIDDLE SCHOOL. KITCHEN APPLIANCES STAY, BUT MICROWAVE DOES NOT STAY. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. THE BEDROOMS HAVE HARDWOOD FLOORING UNDER THE CARPET. THERE ARE 2 BONUS ROOMS IN THE BASEMENT. THIS WON'T LAST LONG. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!