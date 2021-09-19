3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN ACREAGE PLUS A GOOD-SIZED LAKE WITH THIS RARE FIND LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF THE PLATTE RIVER IN POLK COUNTY. THE LAKE SPANS ABOUT 4 ACRES AND THE LAND ANOTHER 4 ACRES OF THIS PARCEL. STRUCTURES ON THE PROPERTY INCLUDE A 1.5 STORY HOME BUILT IN 1910, A THREE CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND A BARN, ALONG WITH SOME SHEDS. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD "AS-IS".