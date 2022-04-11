 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,900

COME TAKE A LOOK AT THIS SPACIOUS MOVE IN READY ALL BRICK RANCH WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. THIS ATTRACTIVE HOME HAS THREE LARGER BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND TWO NON-CONFORMING DOWNSTAIRS. IT BOASTS MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY LOCATED OFF THE KITCHEN, A FIREPLACE UP AND DOWNSTAIRS, ALL NEW FLOORING ON MAIN FLOOR, AND A NICE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. A NICE STORAGE SHED AND EXTRA PARKING SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY MAKE THIS HOME A NICE BUY.

