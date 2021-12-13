3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $250,000

SPACIOUS RANCH WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, WALKING DISTANCE TO MIDDLE SCHOOL. NICE UPDATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS AND CENTER ISLAND. NEW ONYX SHOWER IN MAIN BATH, LARGE HALF BATH OFF MAIN BEDROOM. 2 WOOD BURNING FIREPLACES. LOTS OF WINDOWS PROVIDING NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT HOME. MAINTENANCE FREE EXTERIOR WITH STEEL SIDING. WATER HEATER IS LEASED. CURRENT OWNER HAS LIVED IN THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME FOR THE LAST 50 YEARS.