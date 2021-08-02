3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $254,900

COME CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTY. THIS RANCH STYLE HOME WAS BUILT IN 2017, SO EVERYTHING IS STILL LIKE NEW. THE KITCHEN, DINING, AND LIVING ROOM HAVE AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND 9FT CEILINGS. THE KITCHEN HAS AN EATING BAR AND A LARGER EATING AREA THAT FEATURES A WALK-OUT TO THE PATIO AND A HUGE YARD. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A MASTER BATHROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET. THE BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED WHICH COULD FEATURE A 4TH BEDROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND 3RD BATH. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!