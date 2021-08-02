3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $265,000

THIS WELL-MAINTAINED TRI-LEVEL HOME WILL BE YOUR PERFECT FOREVER HOME, SETTING IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD WITH EASY ACCESS TO 33RD AVE., MAKING TRIPS TO THE STORE QUICK AND PAINLESS. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, DINING, LIVING ROOM MAIN FLOOR LETS YOU ENJOY COMPANY WHILE PREPARING YOUR FAVORITE MEALS. LOWER LEVEL HAS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE PERFECT FOR RELAXING ON THOSE COLD WINTER NIGHTS, AND NO NEED TO RUN UPSTAIRS DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS WITH THE HALF BATHROOM ON THIS LEVEL.