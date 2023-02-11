NEW CONSTRUCTION ZERO-ENTRY TOWNHOME BY B-D CONSTRUCTION INC IN NEW AUGUSTINE PLACE SUBDIVISION! ENJOY MODERN AMENITIES, INCLUDING MAIN FLOOR MUDROOM, HUGE KITCHEN WITH S/S APPLIANCES, GRANITE AND CONVENIENT CENTER ISLAND, OWNER'S SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH. BEDROOMS INCLUDE WALK-IN CLOSETS. EXTERIOR FEATURES LP SMART SIDING, STONE, COVERED PATIO, UGS AND SOD. TAXES BASED ON LOT ON ONLY. SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED EARLY 2023. PHOTOS AND VIDEOS ARE A LIKENESS.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Nebraska football players received invites to the NFL combine, but one highly-productive Husker did not.
Nebraska has its eye on the Class of 2024, and potential centerpiece Carter Nelson is getting plenty of attention from Husker coaches.
An armed robbery was reported in Columbus Sunday night.
The Nebraska Football Roster Reset series kicks off with a look at the crowded quarterback room, where Jeff Sims aims to challenge Casey Thomp…
Rachel Ness and Aaron Wiese were sky-high about their wedding. They had a slight celestial theme throughout the decor and signage.