This beautiful, one owner, pet free, 3 bdrm, 3 bath, open concept townhome is ready for a new owner. You will love the spaciousness of the rooms and finished area downstairs. Located just West of the Columbus Community Hospital.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Monday evening, the Columbus Planning Commission approved the redevelopment plan for a casino, horse racetrack and hotel project northwest …
A fatality has been reported in Friday morning car accident near Duncan.
Hands have changed at the Schuyler Veterinary Clinic but the business will continue serving the Schuyler community.
Deputy Douglas County Attorney Alexander Kelly wrote in a petition for temporary custody of the baby that the woman had admitted to drug use, uses alcohol and “has refused drug rehabilitation services offered by hospital staff.”
Editor's note: This article previously contained an error, stating that Molly Parsons earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the Univer…
More than a dozen and a half people were in the audience of the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting room on Tuesday for a public hearin…
OMAHA - Four Columbus High wrestlers are one win away from wrestling for a state title at the 2022 Nebraska Wrestling Championships in Omaha.
A Columbus man facing a murder charge out of Platte County is set for arraignment in Platte County District Court next week.
The woman is accused of going through the homeowner's drawers and consuming alcohol and food.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash may have open its doors in recent weeks but it hasn't taken much time to show it wants to help the community by raisi…