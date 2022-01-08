PERFECT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A TOWNHOME WEST OF THE HOSPITAL. OVER 2000+ FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND BATH WITH WALK-IN SHOWER. THERE IS A LARGE FAMILY ROOM & LIVING ROOM, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, BASEMENT STORAGE. SELLER IS A REALTOR IN STATE OF NEBRASKA
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $279,700
