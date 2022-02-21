3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $284,500

REMARKABLE ZERO ENTRY TOWNHOME LOCATED ON THE NORTHSIDE OF COLUMBUS. THIS TOWNHOME FEATURES OVER 1600 SQUARE FEET ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND A MOSTLY FINISHED 1600 SQAURE FOOT BASEMENT WITH LARGE WINDOWS FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE MAIN LEVEL HAS A LARGE KITCHEN DINING AREA AND MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND BATH. POSSIBILITY FOR A 4TH BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO SEE IT TODAY.