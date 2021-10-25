3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,000

ONE OWNER RANCH STYLE HOME WITH TWO 2-CAR GARAGES. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME HAS WELL KEPT HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS AND UNDER CARPET IN THE HALLWAY AND LIVING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN CABINETS AND STUDY AREA WITH COREAN COUNTER TOPS. ADDITIONAL 26'X16' FAMILY ROOM ADDED WITH BAY WINDOW & SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADING TO LARGE OUTDOOR DECK. THE DOUBLE LOT ALLOWS FOR PLENTY OF ROOM TO PLAY, FLOWER GARDEN, ETC. SUN ROOM WITH ELECTRIC HEAT LOOKING OUT TO THE BACKYARD. HOUSE & GARAGE HAVE STEEL SIDING.