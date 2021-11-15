 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,000

CHECK OUT THIS RANCH STYLE HOME WITH DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE IN DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATHROOM. FAMILY ROOM HAS A WET BAR AND UPDATED FLOORING IN THE LIVING AREA. CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR!

