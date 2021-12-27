3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,000

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP SHOWS WITH THIS 1 OWNER HOME LOCATED ON THE NOTH SIDE OF COLUMBUS IN THE LOST CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOMES HAS LOTS TO OFFER WITH THE OVERSIZED LOT AND FOUR CAR GARAGE. LARGE DECK AND SUNROOM. SOME UPDATING HAS BEEN DONE BUT STILL A BLANK SLATE FOR THE NEW OWNER TO PUT SOME FINISHING TOUCHES. SCHEDULE A SHOWING AND COME TAKE A LOOK.