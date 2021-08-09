LOCATED IN THE PRAIRIE LANE NEIGHBORHOOD. BEAUTIFUL SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, MAINTENANCE FREE RANCH WITH A LOT OF UPDATES. SPACIOUS YARD WITH ABOVE AVERAGE LANDSCAPING, WALK-OUT 12X14 COMPOSITE DECK, CHAIN LINK FENCE. NEW MAIN FLOOR CARPET 2021, UPDATED BATHROOMS, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING IN KITCHEN, OPEN STAIRCASE TO BASEMENT. MOST OF MAIN FLOOR LIGHTING HAS LED BULBS. BASEMENT HAS A 9' CEILING, IS STUBBED FOR A BATHROOM AND HAS AN EGRESS WINDOW FOR A FUTURE BEDROOM.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,900
