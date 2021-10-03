3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $309,000

EXTREMELY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY HOME WITH COUNTRY FEEL ON THE OUTSKIRTS OF TOWN AND ITS READY FOR YOU TODAY! NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN 2018. BATHROOMS REMODELED IN 2019. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. INSULATED GARAGE DOORS, SHED BUILT IN 2015 WITH INTERIOR WOOD FRAME. PELLA PATIO DOOR WITH BUILT-IN BLINDS LEADING TO DECK. THE WELL IS HOOKED UP TO UNDERGROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEM SAVING YOU ON YOUR WATER BILL! CITY WATER AND SEWER FOR INSIDE THE HOME, THIRD GARAGE STALL IS UTILIZED AS SHOP AREA.