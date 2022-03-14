MUST SEE! MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM RANCH. MAIN FLOOR NEW WOODWORK AND DOORS, CELING FANS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, CENTER ISLAND WITH STOVE/OVEN, NEWER APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, WOOD FLOORING, OPENS TO DINING AREA. LIVING ROOM HAS BUILT-IN SHELVING, CROWN MOLDING, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE. BEDROOMS ON MAIN RECENTLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY ON MAIN OFF KITCHEN. FULL BATHROOM ON MAIN. BASEMENT HAS BONUS ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, GAME ROOM WITH DRY BAR, BATHROOM, KITCHEN AREA WITH STOVE, STORAGE.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $310,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living in a mobile home park behind Super Saver will reportedly need to find new homes in the coming months.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
A couple of weeks ago, Jodi and Kendal Loseke were remodeling a home in Columbus when they happened to find some letters behind a bathroom mirror.
When Humphrey residents get out their checkbooks next month to pay off utility bills they might get a nice surprise. Few lights have been illu…
One Columbus man has his heart stuck in the Ukraine.
Kathleen Jourdan of Omaha is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense in shooting her husband, Joshua, in June 2020 on Interstate 80.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
A Silver Creek man is facing burglary-related charges following a Monday afternoon incident in Platte County.
LINCOLN - Osceola boys basketball coach Jason Zelasney has tried his best to avoid certain conversations this year.
Joe Morris has found his way into the fabric of Columbus rather quickly.