3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $315,000

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS RANCH HOME LOCATED ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF COLUMBUS. THIS HOME WAS BUILT IN 2017 AND HAS HAD SOME GREAT UPDATES INCLUDING CUSTOM BLINDS, VINYL PLANK FLOORING AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN AND 2 BATHS. OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH WONDEFUL NATURAL LIGHTING. NICE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND BATH. BASEMENT IS READY TO BE FINISHED TO YOUR LIKING SO CALL AND SETUP A SHOWING TODAY.

