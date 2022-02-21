 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $320,000

MUST SEE! MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM RANCH. MAIN FLOOR NEW WOODWORK AND DOORS, CELING FANS. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, CENTER ISLAND WITH STOVE/OVEN, NEWER APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, WOOD FLOORING, OPENS TO DINING AREA. LIVING ROOM HAS BUILT-IN SHELVING, CROWN MOLDING, ELECTRIC FIREPLACE. BEDROOMS ON MAIN RECENTLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY ON MAIN OFF KITCHEN. FULL BATHROOM ON MAIN. BASEMENT HAS BONUS ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, GAME ROOM WITH DRY BAR, BATHROOM, KITCHEN AREA WITH STOVE, STORAGE.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Discoverers make Friday plans

Discoverers make Friday plans

OMAHA - Four Columbus High wrestlers are one win away from wrestling for a state title at the 2022 Nebraska Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News