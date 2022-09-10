3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $325,000

**SHOWINGS BEGIN TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 2, 2022** TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME NEAR THE AIRPORT! WITH EXTRA TALL CEILINGS AND CUSTOM FINISHES THROUGHOUT! THE 24'X24' GREAT ROOM FEATURES TRAY CEILING FEATURES, CUSTOM WINDOW COVERINGS AND A WALK IN PANTRY AND STYLISH LIGHT FIXTURES. WAINSCOTTING WALLS TIE IN THE MAIN FLOOR OFFICE WITH A POPULAR SLIDING BARN DOOR. HUGE WALK-IN CLOSETS GIVE YOU PLENTY OF STORAGE. LAUNDRY IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF MASTER CLOSET. CLOSING MUST BE AFTER NOV. 7, 2022.