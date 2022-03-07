3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $369,900

QUALITY BUILT, METICULOUSLY CARED FOR PRAIRIE LANE HOME! LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT THAT FLOW INTO ONE ANOTHER. REMODELED KITCHEN FEATURES HICKORY CABINETS, BUILT-IN HUTCH AND PANTRY. UPGRADED BATHROOMS W/ NEW TUB SHOWERS, FANS AND STOOLS. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN BATHROOMS, LAUNDRY AND FRONT ENTRY. UPGRADED WINDOWS AND PATIO DOOR. NEW HVAC SYSTEM IN 2016, SHINGLES 2017. CAREFULLY PLANNED LANDSCAPING, VINYL PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD, 13X15 PATIO. 24X28 FINISHED GARAGE. NEW EXTERIOR PAINT IN 2019.