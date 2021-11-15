STEP INSIDE THIS AMAZING EAST PARK HOME & FEEL AT HOME! QUALITY MATERIALS & WORKMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. GORGEOUS CUSTOMER KITCHEN BY WELKER CABINETS: CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE TOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, 5 BURNER GAS RANGE, DOUBLE OVENS, SS APPLIANCES, PREP SINK, BEVERAGE REFRIGERATOR AND DOUBLE OVENS. NEW WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. GRABER SHADES IN FAMILY ROOM. COMPLETELY REMODELED UPSTAIRS AND MAIN BATHS WITH CUSTOMER CABINETRY. WALK OUT ON TO YOUR LARGE COVERED PATIO AND ENJOY
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A case of rabies has been confirmed in a domestic animal in the city of Columbus.
KEARNEY – Adam Van Cleave doesn’t have a name for the move that leaves so many defenders in the dust. After he used it once again on the bigge…
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
In high school, the power hitting outfielder from South Dakota had football offers from Wyoming and Kansas State, among others.
A family-owned gymnastics business is hoping that its expansion will help better service youngsters in the community.
Watch Lakeview senior Brock Mahoney get off the bus and you'd assume a few things about his physical presence. Mostly, you likely wouldn't rec…
Third Ward Council Member John Vandenberg has missed at least half of the David City council's meetings so far this year.
In a blow to President Biden's vaccine mandate, a federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.
After an 18-month-long COVID-19-induced hiatus, the Platte Valley Playhouse will be back on stage this week with "Clue: On Stage," a play base…
Kearney Catholic last played for a state football title 10 years ago. For Lakeview, it's been 31 years since the Vikings were within one win o…