3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $379,900

STEP INSIDE THIS AMAZING EAST PARK HOME & FEEL AT HOME! QUALITY MATERIALS & WORKMANSHIP THROUGHOUT. GORGEOUS CUSTOMER KITCHEN BY WELKER CABINETS: CENTER ISLAND, GRANITE TOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH, 5 BURNER GAS RANGE, DOUBLE OVENS, SS APPLIANCES, PREP SINK, BEVERAGE REFRIGERATOR AND DOUBLE OVENS. NEW WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. GRABER SHADES IN FAMILY ROOM. COMPLETELY REMODELED UPSTAIRS AND MAIN BATHS WITH CUSTOMER CABINETRY. WALK OUT ON TO YOUR LARGE COVERED PATIO AND ENJOY

