3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $410,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM BUILT CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH UNBEATABLE VIEWS AND A GREAT SWIMMING BEACH ON THE MAIN LAKE AT WAGNER LAKES! THIS HOME ALSO HAS A DEEDED LOT. A MASSIVE PETRIFIED WOOD FIREPLACE AND A SOARING CEILING GREET YOU AND YOUR GUESTS IN THE MAIN LIVING AREA. 1ST FLOOR MAIN BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH AND SAUNA OPENS VIA SLIDING DOORS INTO THE SUN ROOM. HOME HAS A TON OF POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. LAKE USAGE FEE JULY 1 TO JUNE 30TH FOR 2021-2022 IS $423.77.

