 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $425,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $425,000

Welcome to 1736 Minden Dr in Columbus! This beautiful custom home was built in 2012 and features open concept kitchen and dining room, spacious living room with lots of natural light, Master suite with walk in closet, office/sunroom, main floor laundry, attached 2 car garage, two other bedrooms with large closets along with 2 full bathrooms. There is a ton of storage that could be converted to more living space or future bedrooms in the basement. Large lot over 19,000 sq ft! Call today to schedule your showing of this beautiful ranch!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripke new YMCA youth director

Ripke new YMCA youth director

New Columbus Family YMCA Youth Director Nicole Ripke said she hopes to give kids the same experiences she had while attending youth camps as a child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News