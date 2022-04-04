3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $425,000

Welcome to 1736 Minden Dr in Columbus! This beautiful custom home was built in 2012 and features open concept kitchen and dining room, spacious living room with lots of natural light, Master suite with walk in closet, office/sunroom, main floor laundry, attached 2 car garage, two other bedrooms with large closets along with 2 full bathrooms. There is a ton of storage that could be converted to more living space or future bedrooms in the basement. Large lot over 19,000 sq ft! Call today to schedule your showing of this beautiful ranch!