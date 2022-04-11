PERFECT SPOT ON WAGNERS LAKE, WATER ON 3 SIDES, SKI ON MAIN LAKE ON 1 SIDE AND PLAY ON BEACH ON THE OTHER SIDE! NEWER RETAINING WALL. SUNSETS GLISTEN THROUGH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL NEWER KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS/GRANITE COUNTER. DEEDED LOT! SPECIAL FEATURE SHEET IN DOCS FOR MUCH MORE DETAILS.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A plan for the Aquatic Center was made Tuesday, however, community members said they weren’t too enthused with the direction going forward.
The man's roommate called police after she saw his 27-year-old girlfriend repeatedly punch the 45-year-old in the face before pulling a pocket knife from her pants pocket, according to court records.
When Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray first rode on a fire engine at the age of 16, he said he knew at that moment he wanted to become a firefighter.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…
Two local men reportedly help stop the spread of a fire in rural Butler County last week before it reached a catastrophic point.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
A few minutes into The Neighborhood Sanctuary's open house held Thursday and already it was already packed with excited residents, curious to …
The student signed a letter of intent in February and earned a scholarship. Then a community member created an online petition about a month ago centering on the student-athlete; 4,000-plus have signed.
Paranoid and strung out on meth, Lawrence O. Bolden thought he was firing at three men he had recently gotten into an argument with. But he actually shot a friend, Andrew Brown.