COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! THE PERFECT ESCAPE--PICTURESQUE VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR SUNSETS ARE THE STANDARD FOR THIS EXECUTIVE ACREAGE ON SHADY LAKE ROAD. VERY PRIVATE WORLD ON A HARD-SURFACED ROAD ONLY A SHORT COMMUTE TO TOWN. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING/HEARTH ROOM WITH LARGE CENTER ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES, LOTS OF CABINETS WITH PULL OUT DRAWERS AND CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GAS FIREPLACE AND WALK OUT ATRIUM DOORS TO A BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND WATER FEATURE. LOTS OF WINDOWS LETTING IN AN INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF NATURAL LIGHT.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
Despite various heart issues that have arisen for Ethan Dush, his positive attitude continues to shine through, said his mother, Gina.
- Updated
Stacy Smith isn't exactly new to the job. Columbus High's head cross country coach has been on the staff of former coach Dave Licari for 20 ye…
According to Sam Barlean and Greg Lanc, the dozens of chicken barns near their homes have ruined their lives.
Businesses included in an area of land annexed by the City of Humphrey at the end of 2020 may notice changes in their electric bills sometime …
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Pat Hoffman was a 17-year-old girl living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when she decided to start what would be a 34-year long career at the Columb…
Lakeview Community Schools spoke out Monday against critical race theory and the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, becoming…
Almost five years after Lincoln Premium Poultry began the process that would bring dozens of poultry barns to Platte County, its rural roads h…
- Updated
Editor's note: "Leaders of Tomorrow" is a weekly series that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by exa…