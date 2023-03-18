HERE'S YOUR CHANCE!! ACREAGE W/ 32X40 ASTRO OUTBUILDING BUILT BY A&A CONSTRUCTION IN 2019. NO DETAILS WERE SPARED IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME. OPEN CONCEPT 3 BED, 3 BATH RANCH. HUGE KITCHEN W/ HICKORY CABINETS, QUARTZ TOPS, S/S APPLIANCES. LARGE PANTRY FEATURES COUNTERTOP FOR SMALL APPLIANCES. COZY LIVING ROOM WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY & 4 SEASONS ROOM. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH LARGE FAMILY ROOM, 1 BED AND ADDTL BATH. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO 62 GAL WATER HEATERS, CULLIGAN WATER SYSTEM,
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $550,000
