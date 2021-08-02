3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $595,000

COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! THE PERFECT ESCAPE--PICTURESQUE VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR SUNSETS ARE THE STANDARD FOR THIS EXECUTIVE ACREAGE ON SHADY LAKE ROAD. VERY PRIVATE WORLD ON A HARD-SURFACED ROAD ONLY A SHORT COMMUTE TO TOWN. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING/HEARTH ROOM WITH LARGE CENTER ISLAND, SS APPLIANCES, LOTS OF CABINETS WITH PULL OUT DRAWERS AND CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GAS FIREPLACE AND WALK OUT ATRIUM DOORS TO A BEAUTIFUL PATIO AND WATER FEATURE. LOTS OF WINDOWS LETTING IN AN INCREDIBLE AMOUNT OF NATURAL LIGHT.