GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! THIS HOME HAS AN ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE AND SO MUCH POTENTIAL. LOCATED ON A LARGE, CORNER LOT IN CRESTON, THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS A SECOND FLOOR AND A BASEMENT THAT MEASURE OVER 2000 SQ FT EACH. THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD "AS IS".
3 Bedroom Home in Creston - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Columbus men sustained serious injuries following a Saturday night car accident.
It’s not until you leave the United States that you realize how angry Americans are.
Almost a half century in football will be recognized on Friday night in Lindsay when Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Bill Mimick will have …
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) released further information on the Saturday car accident that resulted in serious injuries.
For a coach who used to play on the offensive line in his career, could there be anything more satisfying than a 10-minute drive to salt away …
Hi-Lo Equipment Inc. owner Tom Blocker has stories for days when it comes to the past 70 years of his family's business in Eastern Nebraska.
Second-ranked Bellevue West brought its high-flying attack to town on Friday and didn't disappoint in a 62-0 thrashing of Columbus High.
A 2019 game still sticks in Scott Frost's mind, particularly for what he perceived as "uninspired" play. Now, NU is "more of a grown-up team."
Columbus High's Noah Lawrence will be running in Kearney for the second straight year as the Discoverer junior cross country runner qualified …
John Klosterman, 85, has been a pillar of the David City community for many years.