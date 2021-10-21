 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Creston - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Creston - $65,000

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! THIS HOME HAS AN ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF SQUARE FOOTAGE AND SO MUCH POTENTIAL. LOCATED ON A LARGE, CORNER LOT IN CRESTON, THIS PROPERTY ALSO HAS A SECOND FLOOR AND A BASEMENT THAT MEASURE OVER 2000 SQ FT EACH. THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD "AS IS".

