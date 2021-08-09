 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in David City - $109,900

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow located on a large corner lot. This home has nice hard wood floors and a full bath on the main level. The full basement is ready for you to finish. Outside the home has steel siding, an oversized one stall garage and a storage shed for all of your garden tools. The large lot provides room for a garden or future expansion.

