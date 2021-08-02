 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in David City - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in David City - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in David City - $170,000

START PACKING! THIS HOME IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER! VACANT & MOVE-IN READY! CUTE 2 STORY HOME WITH OVER 1,800 SQ FT ABOVE GROUND, HUGE CORNER LOT, EXTRA 2 CAR GARAGE & LARGE AMOUNT OF GREEN SPACE! LIGHT & BRIGHT LIVING/DINING AREA WITH NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS THROUGHOUT! 2 MAIN FLOOR BEDROOMS ARE ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS. LARGE USEABLE BONUS SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR, 3RD BEDROOM & 1/2 BATH, ENJOY THE FUN FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN THE BASEMENT. LOCATED NEAR THE PARK & SCHOOL. DOUBLE CAR GARAGE HAS 2 NEW GARAGE DOORS ADDED!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News