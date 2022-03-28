3 Bedroom Home in David City - $189,900

Ronald Benak, M: 402-679-5640, ron.benak@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - This charming ranch style home in David City sits on a large level corner lot. Three bedrooms with one bath on the main level. Full unfinished basement is just waiting for your ideas. Agent is related to owner, owner has homestead exemption. Home to be sold as is, sellers to make no repairs.