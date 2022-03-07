3 Bedroom Home in Duncan - $152,900

NEAT AND CLEAN, THIS COZY 1 1/2 STORY HOME OFFERS VINYL SIDING, BEAUTIFUL WOODWORK AND A MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, ALL ON A .83 ACRE SITE LOCATED ON THE WEST EDGE OF DUNCAN! A NEWER 26' X 24' TWO CAR GARAGE AND A 16' X 12' STORAGE GARAGE/WORKSHOP COMPLEMENT THE PROPERTY. 2021 REAL ESTATE TAXES HAVE BEEN ESTIMATED USING CURRENT ASSESSED VALUE AND TAX LEVY.