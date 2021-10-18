3 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $184,900

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO MOVE INTO THIS WELL CARED FOR RANCH STYLE HOME WITH MUCH TO OFFER. LARGE FAMILY ROOM ADDITION IN 1984 BRINGS THE MAIN FLOOR SQUARE FOOTAGE OVER 1,600 SQ. FT. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND SOME NEWER FLOORING & WINDOWS. NEW GAS FURNACE IN 2015 AND NEW ROOF IN 2020. YOU WILL LOVE THE LARGE, NICELY LANDSCAPED YARD WITH U/G SPRINKLERS ON A WELL, UTILITY SHED, CARPORT AND ROOM FOR A NICE GARDEN. EGRESS WINDOW IN BASEMENT AND POTENTIAL FOR MORE FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE.