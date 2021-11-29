 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $199,000

INVITING 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH MANY UPDATES! LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM, NEWER CABINETRY IN KITCHEN AND AN EXTRA LARGE PANTRY ROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR CONVENIENCE. ADDING TO THE HOME'S AMBIANCE IS THE COVERED FRONT PORCH, LEADED GLASS WINDOWS, OPEN STAIRCASE, ATRIUM DOORS INTO THE LIVING ROOM, AND A WRAP AROUND SUN ROOM. ENJOY THE LARGE DECK FOR OUTSIDE ENTERTAINING AND RELAXING. SINGLE GARAGE WITH EXTRA CARPORT AND STORAGE. GARDEN AREA. NEW VINYL FENCE. NEW ROOF & GUTTERS 2021

