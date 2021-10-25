 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $198,000

ARE YOU TIRED OF YOUR NEIGHBORS??! IS PRIVACY IMPORTANT TO YOU? ARE YOU READY TO OWN 1.92 ACRES OF LAND WITH A MOVE IN READY HOME SURROUNDED BY NATURE? DID YOU FIND YOURSELF SHAKING YOUR HEAD YES ALONG WITH EVERY QUESTION?! IF SO THIS HOME IS CALLING YOUR NAME. SELLING "AS IS" CLOSING TO BE AFTER NOVEMBER 30, 2021.

