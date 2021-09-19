SMALL TOWN LIVING IS WAITING FOR YOU IN THIS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME SITUATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. MANY UPDATES INCLUDE SOME NEW WINDOWS, NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN 2019, NEW HVAC IN 2019, KITCHEN UPDATED ALONG WITH NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE IN 2019. NEW GARAGE DOOR ON ATTACHED GARAGE IN 2019 AND ON DETACHED GARAGE IN 2021. DON’T WAIT, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TOUR!
3 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $130,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
- Updated
A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday.
- Updated
Coaches all over America might do well to take note of how Scott Frost handled a question about his team's offensive pass-interference penalties.
Eldon Engel was leaving the hotel industry after establishing and operating Sleep Inn for 15 years when he purchased Prestige Dry Cleaners in 2006.
For a long time, Columbus Medical Center physician Luke Lemke said, bringing Blue Zones to Columbus seemed like a pipe dream – not anymore.
Brody Mickey threw three more touchdown passes, Ernest Hausmann caught two of those and Columbus ran away with a 47-32 win over Lincoln Northe…
- Updated
Quarterback Brody Mickey and wide receiver Blake Thompson have a connection few teammates on the Columbus High roster can understand.
- Updated
The hits keep on coming for Scotus Central Catholic football.
A public notice remains open until Wednesday for continued dredging operations in the Timber Lake/Treadway, which is located west of Columbus.
- Updated
Scotus Central Catholic volleyball was back on the court for the first time in five days. That's not an overly extended amount of time away, b…