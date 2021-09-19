 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $130,000

SMALL TOWN LIVING IS WAITING FOR YOU IN THIS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME SITUATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT. MANY UPDATES INCLUDE SOME NEW WINDOWS, NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN 2019, NEW HVAC IN 2019, KITCHEN UPDATED ALONG WITH NEW STOVE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE IN 2019. NEW GARAGE DOOR ON ATTACHED GARAGE IN 2019 AND ON DETACHED GARAGE IN 2021. DON’T WAIT, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TOUR!

