 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Platte Center - $159,900

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH AN OVERSIZED DOUBLE CAR BUILT-IN GARAGE. NEWER SIDING AND ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS. MASTER SUITE HAS DOUBLE SINKS, SHOWER AND TUBWALK OUT BASEMENT TO PATIO / DRIVEWAY AREA. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News