3 Bedroom Home in Rising City - $145,000

  Updated
Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath home in quiet Rising City. Corner large lot, 2 car detached garage. Dog kennel fence does not stay, back porch and faucet will be completed by seller.

