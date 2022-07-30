ZERO ENTRY, ALL ON ONE FLOOR, NEW HOME IN RISING CITY. 2X6 EXTERIOR WALLS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR OFF FAMILY ROOM TO PATIO. ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM. MANABLOC PEX PLUMBING SYSTEM.
3 Bedroom Home in Rising City - $210,000
