3 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $110,000

FRESHLY UPDATED AND WAITING FOR YOU, THIS THREE BEDROOM HOME IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! FROM THE CONVENIENT DROP SPACE IN THE FRONT ENTRY TO THE WELL LAID OUT KITCHEN AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN, THIS HOME IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO MAKE MEMORIES FOR YEARS TO COME. A LARGE CORNER LOT GIVES THIS PROPERTY PLENTY OF OPPORTUNITY FOR A SHOP, ENTERTAINMENT SPACE OR A LARGE GARDEN--WHATEVER SUITS YOUR FANCY!