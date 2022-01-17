4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $1,100,000

Over 6600 sq ft of living space in this ranch style walkout on double lot at Christophers Cove Lake. Elegant entrée sided by study and formal dining room. Incredible natural light thru out the home. Main floor living and family room features fireplace and sensational views of the lake. Four bedrooms with each having their own private bath. Walkout family room with full bar. All weather room overlooking lake. Laundry rooms on both levels. Workout/workshop area. Abundant storage areas.