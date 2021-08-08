4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $145,000

THIS HOME HAS BEEN LOVED & MAINTAINED BY THE SAME FAMILY FOR 50+ YEARS. HUGE CORNER LOT, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE W/ONE STALL USED AS A (HEATED) WORKSHOP! COVERED DECK W/PORCH SWING! MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY W/PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE - CAN DOUBLE AS A PANTRY! LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN, CENTER ISLAND & ROOM FOR TABLE! FORMAL DINING ROOM, ENCLOSED SUN PORCH, LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, & BATHROOM ALL ON THE MAIN LEVEL! BASEMENT HAS A WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP, PLENTY OF WORKSHOP SPACE & A SHOWER STALL.