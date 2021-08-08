THIS HOME HAS BEEN LOVED & MAINTAINED BY THE SAME FAMILY FOR 50+ YEARS. HUGE CORNER LOT, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE W/ONE STALL USED AS A (HEATED) WORKSHOP! COVERED DECK W/PORCH SWING! MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY W/PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE - CAN DOUBLE AS A PANTRY! LARGE UPDATED KITCHEN, CENTER ISLAND & ROOM FOR TABLE! FORMAL DINING ROOM, ENCLOSED SUN PORCH, LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, & BATHROOM ALL ON THE MAIN LEVEL! BASEMENT HAS A WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP, PLENTY OF WORKSHOP SPACE & A SHOWER STALL.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
About six years ago, Robbin Chin wanted to improve her fitness as she was teaching preschool at the time.
- Updated
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
Dan Miller said he has known for a while that he was inching closer to stepping away as Columbus’ fire chief. On Tuesday, he made it official.
- Updated
The City of Columbus is without a fire chief.
- Updated
Not everyone recognized at a recent Humphrey Fire and Rescue Department event was an emergency medical technician, but all of the people prese…
Those visiting the Columbus offices of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will soon find themselves traveling to the old Wal…
Stacy Smith isn't exactly new to the job. Columbus High's head cross country coach has been on the staff of former coach Dave Licari for 20 ye…
Despite various heart issues that have arisen for Ethan Dush, his positive attitude continues to shine through, said his mother, Gina.