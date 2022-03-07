 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $163,000

  • Updated
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME TO MAKE YOURS? COME CHECK OUT THIS 6 BEDROOM (3 OF THEM NON CONFORMING), 2 BATH HOME CLOSE TO CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. BACKYARD IS FENCED IN FOR ALL YOUR FURRY FRIENDS! HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS AND DOES HAVE AN INSURANCE CLAIM ON THE ROOF. WOOD STOVE IN BASEMENT DOES NOT STAY.

