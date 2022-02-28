4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $167,000

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME TO MAKE YOURS? COME CHECK OUT THIS 6 BEDROOM (3 OF THEM NON CONFORMING), 2 BATH HOME CLOSE TO CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. BACKYARD IS FENCED IN FOR ALL YOUR FURRY FRIENDS! HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS AND DOES HAVE AN INSURANCE CLAIM ON THE ROOF. WOOD STOVE IN BASEMENT DOES NOT STAY.