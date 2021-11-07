A NICE 1 ½ STORY HOME WITH CHARACTER AND THE OPPORTUNITY TO ADD YOUR OWN PERSONAL TOUCHES. ENJOY THE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM ON THOSE CHILLY NIGHTS. WOOD FLOORS, BIG FRONT PORCH AND A DOUBLE DETACHED GARAGE. 2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND TWO BEDROOMS AND HALF BATH UPSTAIRS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT PROVIDES GOOD STORAGE AND ANOTHER HALF BATH. NEW FLOORING FOR THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN PURCHASED AND WILL BE LEFT FOR THE NEW OWNERS. WATER SOFTENER AND R/O SYSTEM LEASED FROM CULLIGAN.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $167,900
