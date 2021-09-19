4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $168,000

SO MANY UPDATES IN THIS 4 BED, 1 BATH HOME! NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN KITCHEN, BATHROOM, LIVING ROOM; ALL NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE FEATURE, COUNTERS, & BACKSPLASH. THE BATHROOM HAS A NEW VANITY AND TILED TUB. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE UPCOMING COOLER FALL DAYS IN THE SUNROOM! THE LARGE LAUNDRY ALLOWS PLENTY OF ROOM TO CREATE A MUD ROOM SPACE! NO BASEMENT, BUT A 8X8 STORM SHELTER AREA. NEWER ROOF, HVAC, WATER HEATER. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. PARTIAL FENCED YARD